ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 818,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $401,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,345.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 150,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $46.70 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

