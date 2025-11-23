MAI Capital Management Sells 3,925 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB opened at $39.64 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $927.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

