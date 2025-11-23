BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $390,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.4% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.