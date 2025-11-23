JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.64% of Charter Communications worth $918,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day moving average of $312.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

