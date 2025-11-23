Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Enpro during the first quarter worth about $1,973,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NPO opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $248.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

