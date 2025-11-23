Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.76 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.
Azenta Stock Up 16.3%
AZTA opened at $34.89 on Friday. Azenta has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azenta by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 472.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 659.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azenta
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azenta
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.