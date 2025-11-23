Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.76 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Azenta Stock Up 16.3%

AZTA opened at $34.89 on Friday. Azenta has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azenta by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 472.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 659.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

