Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 118.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 352.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 4.2%

Landstar System stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $190.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.