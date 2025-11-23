Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,729 Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after acquiring an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 573.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $129.96 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

