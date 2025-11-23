Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,694,000 after purchasing an additional 128,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $933,626,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $293,922,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $117.40 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.