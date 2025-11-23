Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 635,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

