Franklin Resources Inc. Has $239.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063,071 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $239,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 321,844 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,405 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,497,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $116,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,357 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

