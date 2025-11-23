Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $1,303,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $337.05 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
