Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $1,303,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $337.05 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.