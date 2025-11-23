iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT Position Boosted by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 36,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $150.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average is $139.01.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

