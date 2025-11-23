Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $774.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $841.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $786.01 and a 200-day moving average of $718.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Dbs Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

