Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,159,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 427,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the second quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 298.6% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 73,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.