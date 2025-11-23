Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 12,451 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 12,451.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,750. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total transaction of $4,646,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,011,088.02. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,452 shares of company stock valued at $141,017,032. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.20.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $310.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.88. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

