Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 902 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in AON by 6.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AON by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $346.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.32.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.56.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

