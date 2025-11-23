Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 692.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,789,021 shares of company stock valued at $422,253,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $209.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

