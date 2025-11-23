Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,327,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,812,000 after buying an additional 116,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.10.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $340.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.24. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

