Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Entruity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR opened at $42.13 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

