Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Sells 1,779 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $287.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.78 and a 200-day moving average of $281.43. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total value of $1,700,368.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,456. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.