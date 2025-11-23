Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Sells 886 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $290.80 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.30.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

