Ford Motor Company $F Stock Holdings Boosted by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 1,071,712 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 23,461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,571,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 2,560,568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,301,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,139 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 713,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $4,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

