Soundwatch Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,992,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,713,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.7% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Thermo Fisher Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $587.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,558.62. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

