Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 31,851 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $203.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

