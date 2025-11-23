Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,838,000 after buying an additional 336,752 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 94.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.17. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

