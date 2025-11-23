RBO & Co. LLC Purchases 5,620 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

RBO & Co. LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group accounts for about 2.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Warner Music Group worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,803,000 after buying an additional 1,316,979 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,378,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,427,000 after buying an additional 7,483,839 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after buying an additional 310,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on Warner Music Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.69 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

