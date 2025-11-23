Soundwatch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 62,657 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 16,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $123.06 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average is $117.20. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

