Soundwatch Capital LLC Invests $78,000 in Unilever PLC $UL

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.6% during the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
NYSE:UL opened at $60.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
