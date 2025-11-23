Soundwatch Capital LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $80.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.