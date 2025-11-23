Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Director W. Barry Girling Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 5,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$10,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,480. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 23rd, W. Barry Girling sold 10,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, September 8th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$40,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.18, for a total value of C$43,600.00.

On Friday, September 12th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$45,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$37,900.00.

On Friday, September 5th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$39,860.00.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at C$1.86 on Friday. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a market cap of C$679.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

