Soundwatch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,518,080 Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,518,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Interpublic Group of Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 125,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

