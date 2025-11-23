Soundwatch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,612,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Amphenol as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,017,000 after buying an additional 1,486,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $131.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $144.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,123,270 shares of company stock valued at $152,357,247. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

