Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $801.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $915.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.49. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $975.61.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

