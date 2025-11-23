Soundwatch Capital LLC Takes $277,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 85,095 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

