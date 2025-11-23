Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 38,470 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,958 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,337,000 after buying an additional 118,884 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 96,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 454,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

XONE opened at $49.63 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.58 million, a PE ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

