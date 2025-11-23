Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,517 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of AMETEK worth $245,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 103.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $195.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $204.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

