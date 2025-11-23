Chubb Limited $CB Position Increased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.9% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 559.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8%

CB stock opened at $298.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock worth $13,245,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

