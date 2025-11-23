Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.3% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 390,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $368.43 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $365.75 and a one year high of $503.62. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.68 and a 200-day moving average of $433.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,614 shares of company stock worth $53,085,917. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

