Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,972,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,530,000 after purchasing an additional 131,773 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 236,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,699,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,512,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 488,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,153,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 299.07%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

