Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,382,000 after acquiring an additional 589,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,206,000 after acquiring an additional 256,070 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,577,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,430,000 after acquiring an additional 205,127 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $695,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 152,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,312.30. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $311,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 252,358 shares in the company, valued at $56,159,749.32. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,742 shares of company stock worth $27,418,324 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $212.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

