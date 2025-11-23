Private Management Group Inc. Takes $306,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $718.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.63. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

