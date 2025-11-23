Rhumbline Advisers Sells 65,822 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,822 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $142,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,457,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,932,118,000 after acquiring an additional 993,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,657,193,000 after buying an additional 325,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after buying an additional 425,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.