Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Director Dean Myles Shillington Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 2,000,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$12,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 744,905 shares in the company, valued at C$4,804,637.25. This represents a 72.86% decrease in their position.

Dean Myles Shillington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Dean Myles Shillington sold 500,000 shares of Zedcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$3,125,000.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Dean Myles Shillington sold 1,000,000 shares of Zedcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$6,250,000.00.

Zedcor Trading Down 2.3%

CVE:ZDC opened at C$5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$618.60 million, a PE ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 1.26. Zedcor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZDC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price objective on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zedcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.65.

About Zedcor

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

