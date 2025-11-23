Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.22 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

