Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.8895 and last traded at $0.8951. Approximately 52,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 146,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9176.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orezone Gold in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Trading Down 2.5%
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.