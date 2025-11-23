Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.8895 and last traded at $0.8951. Approximately 52,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 146,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9176.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orezone Gold in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

