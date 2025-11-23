Alkermes plc $ALKS Stock Position Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,117 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.36% of Alkermes worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 30.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alkermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,701.20. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

