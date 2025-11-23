Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,905 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF $FDLO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.16% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

FDLO stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

