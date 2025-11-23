Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

Read Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $277.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $308.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.