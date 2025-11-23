Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Acquired by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 14,725.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,477,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Henry Schein by 30.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,156,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Henry Schein Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

